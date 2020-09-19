Market Street Bridge closed from 8-2 Sunday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- If tomorrows travel plans include driving over the Market Street Bridge, better plan to use a detour.

The bridge will be shut down from 8 AM TO 2 PM tomorrow so that TDOT can perform testing and maintenance.

This also includes the sidewalks.

The Olgiati Bridge or the Veterans Bridge will serve as alternate routes into and out of downtown Chattanooga.