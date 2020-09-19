Harris English Two Off the Lead After 2nd Round of the U.S. Open

MAMARONECK, N.Y. (AP) – Now this is the U.S. Open at Winged Foot everyone expected. Patrick Reed made enough birdies to account for the inevitable bogeys He was particularly strong making pars. He shot an even-par 70 for a one-shot lead over Bryson DeChambeau. Former Baylor school golfer Harris English is tied for third at 2-under-par. Justin Thomas and Rafa Cabrera-Bello are also at minus two. English is one of only six players who remain under par in the U.S Open. That’s after an opening round that yielded 21 scores under par. The wind was out of the north and enough to cause problems. The greens were quick. The rough was deep. Tiger Woods won’t be around until the end. He shot 77 and missed the cut.

