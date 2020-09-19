Georgia High School Football Scores

Rick Nyman
PREP FOOTBALL

Allatoona 21, Kennesaw Mountain 6

Appling County 42, South Effingham 7

Aquinas 28, Jenkins County 6

Athens Academy 24, Commerce 7

Athens Christian 20, Oglethorpe County 6

Augusta Christian 45, Heathwood Hall, S.C. 16

Bacon County 42, Berrien 21

Bleckley County 44, South Atlanta 6

Brentwood 33, Briarwood 14

Brookwood 43, Walton 32

Brookwood School 42, Seminole County 13

Brunswick 21, Benedictine Military 16

Buford 39, Carver-Atlanta 6

Bulloch 38, Tiftarea 34

Calhoun 14, Cedartown 7

Callaway 17, Hardaway 6

Calvary Day 27, Frederica 7

Cambridge 34, North Oconee 10

Camden County 35, Raines, Fla. 26

Campbell 35, Berkmar 0

Cartersville 35, Alexander 3

Cass 15, Sequoyah 10

Central-Macon 12, Westside-Macon 7

Chapel Hill 28, Paulding County 27

Charlton County 27, Long County 7

Chattahoochee 56, Northview 39

Cherokee 21, Rome 15

Christian Heritage 36, Villa Rica 6

Colquitt County 51, Banneker 0

Cook 21, Irwin County 20

Coosa 41, Lookout Valley, Tenn. 0

Creekside Christian Academy 35, North Georgia Falcons 0

Creekview 16, Woodstock 2

Dade County 44, Cedar Bluff, Ala. 13

Darlington 41, St. Francis 9

Deerfield-Windsor 15, Southland 12

Dominion Christian 44, Solid Rock 24

Douglas County 15, Dutchtown 0

Duluth 42, Alcovy 27

East Jackson 23, Banks County 22, 2OT

East Laurens 33, Bryan County 0

Emanuel County Institute 14, Vidalia 8

Evans 35, Harlem 0

Fayette County 27, McIntosh 14

First Presbyterian Day 22, Brookstone 7

Fitzgerald 42, Turner County 6

Flowery Branch 29, Gainesville 22

Forsyth Central 14, Loganville 7

Franklin County 31, East Hall 21

Gatewood 54, Trinity Christian-Dublin 6

Gilmer 28, Murray County 24

Glascock County 29, Augusta Prep 27

Glynn Academy 21, Winder-Barrow 14

Gordon Central 31, Southeast Whitfield 20

Gordon Lee 56, LaFayette 34

Greenbrier 26, Lakeside-Evans 0

Haralson County 21, Bowdon 10

Harris County 14, Upson-Lee 13

Hart County 55, North Hall 22

Hawkinsville 33, Baconton 6

Heard County 35, Manchester 20

Heritage-Catoosa 14, Temple 6

Houston County 17, Coffee 10

Hughes 14, Harrison 7

Jeff Davis 14, Brantley County 6

Jefferson 28, Rabun County 14

Johnson County 14, Wilkinson County 6

Kell 47, Pope 13

Lamar County 12, Jackson 7

Lambert 38, Meadowcreek 20

Lanier 27, Mountain View 20

Lassiter 30, South Cobb 13

Lee County 66, Crawford County 0

Lincoln County 7, Westside-Augusta 6

Locust Grove 16, Whitewater 13

Lovejoy 12, Eagle’s Landing 6

Lovett 31, Washington 6

Lowndes 37, Oakleaf, Fla. 17

Luella 21, Rutland 6

Madison County 21, Apalachee 10

Marist 23, Woodward Academy 3

Mary Persons 50, Greene County 0

McEachern 49, Marietta 28

Mill Creek 20, Dacula 14

Miller County 53, Pataula Charter 6

Model 31, Trion 0

Monroe Area 13, Morgan County 9

Monsignor Donovan 32, Westminster-Augusta 13

Montgomery County 31, Treutlen 7

Mount Vernon 17, Mt. Paran Christian 0

Mt. Pisgah Christian 52, Walker 12

Mt. Zion-Carrollton 28, Landmark Christian 21

New Manchester 46, Hiram 13

Newnan 28, Sandy Creek 6

Newton 21, Eastside 7

Norcross 28, East Coweta 14

North Atlanta 13, Maynard Jackson 7

North Cobb 21, Alpharetta 13

North Cobb Christian 30, Whitefield Academy 19

North Forsyth 28, Hapeville 14

North Gwinnett 21, Parkview 0

Northside-Columbus 65, Spencer 0

Northside-Warner Robins 28, Howard 7

Northwest Whitfield 20, North Murray 10

Oconee County 24, Clarke Central 7

Ola 49, Spalding 7

Osborne 29, Forest Park 8

Pacelli Catholic 48, Randolph-Clay 14

Peach County 54, Griffin 14

Peachtree Ridge 34, Discovery 7

Pebblebrook 40, Mundy’s Mill 13

Pierce County 42, Claxton 0

Prince Avenue Christian 73, Providence Christian 0

Putnam County 49, Monticello 0

Richmond Hill 24, Wayne County 21

Ringgold 38, Ridgeland 12

River Ridge 38, Etowah 7

Riverdale 14, Drew 6

Roswell 42, Centennial 13

Savannah Christian Prep 54, Valwood 14

Schley County 20, Wilcox County 12

Sonoraville 49, Chattooga 27

South Forsyth 63, Dawson County 49

South Gwinnett 21, Central Gwinnett 0

Sprayberry 45, Wheeler 6

St. John’s Christian Academy, S.C. 26, Bethesda Academy 20

Starr’s Mill 19, Union Grove 14

Stephens County 24, Jackson County 10

Swainsboro 12, Statesboro 6

Tattnall Square 48, ACE Charter 0

Telfair County 20, Southeast Bulloch 7

Thomas Jefferson 39, Edmund Burke 20

Thomasville 30, Cairo 7

Thomson 28, Washington County 14

Towns County 43, Lumpkin County 14

Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg 48, Hampton 6

Union County 39, Chestatee 19

Valdosta 45, Bainbridge 7

Veterans 30, Jones County 6

Wakulla, Fla. 29, Thomas County Central 7

Walnut Grove 42, Social Circle 16

Washington-Wilkes 50, Cross Creek 0

Wesleyan 19, Douglass 7

West Hall 50, Johnson-Gainesville 0

Wheeler County 36, Portal 7

White County 42, Pickens 7

Windsor 62, Holy Spirit 8

Worth County 21, Americus Sumter 7

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Carrollton vs. Jonesboro, ccd.

Cook vs. Pelham, ccd.

Hephzibah vs. Warren County, ccd.

Piedmont vs. Rock Springs Christian, ppd.

Walker vs. Pinecrest, ccd.

West Laurens vs. Dodge County, ccd.

Whitefield Academy vs. Riverside Military Academy, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item.)

Rick Nyman
