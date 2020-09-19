Friends of the Festival announce October concert

It’s no trick, just treat from Friends of the Festival this Halloween.

They are announcing a concert for AT&T Field with the group Here Come the Mummies.

They call it “Chattanooga’s first physically distanced live show of this size since spring.”

The show will offer general admission seats, but groups to allow social distancing. Ushers will take you to your seats.

Here Come the Mummies is a regional favorite but it has been a couple of years since they have performed in the city.

They are an 8-piece funk, rock band that are wrapped up as mummies on stage, to hide their identities.

The story has always been that they are Grammy-award winning studio magicians who perform incognito to avoid record contract complications.

The show is October 17th at 7PM.

Buy your tickets at http://www.mummies2020.com/. General admission is $25. VIP tables and suites are available as well. For inquiries, please call (423) 756-2212.