Friday afternoon shooting in Highland Park

By
Danielle Moss
-
0
1339

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Chattanooga police are working to get more information about a shooting that happened Friday afternoon.

According to CPD, officers responded to a person shot call in the Highland Park area.

- Advertisement -

When they arrived on scene, they found a 28-year-old male suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Police say that they are working to find out an exact location of where the shooting happened.

If you have any information, contact CPD.

Previous articleFriends of the Festival announce October concert
Next articleTree Hugging for a Good Cause
mm
Danielle Moss
Danielle Moss joined the WDEF 12 News team in April 2019 as a reporter, producer and fill-in Meteorologist. She began her journey at WDEF as a weather intern. You can find Danielle on the evening anchor desk every weekend. She also reports during the week and does weather as well. Danielle grew up in Atlanta, GA and graduated from Jacksonville State University with a Mass Communications degree. She is currently enrolled in Mississippi State's Broadcast and Operational Meteorology degree program and is expected to graduate in May of 2020. Prior to WDEF, Danielle worked as a sideline reporter on Friday Night Network. She is an avid traveler and is excited to start exploring Chattanooga. To connect with Danielle on social media you can find her on Twitter: @SunnyD_wx and you can like her Facebook page: Danielle Moss WDEF.