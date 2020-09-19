Friday afternoon shooting in Highland Park

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Chattanooga police are working to get more information about a shooting that happened Friday afternoon.

According to CPD, officers responded to a person shot call in the Highland Park area.

When they arrived on scene, they found a 28-year-old male suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Police say that they are working to find out an exact location of where the shooting happened.

If you have any information, contact CPD.