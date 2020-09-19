Court weighs allowing courtroom cameras in George Floyd case

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The trial of four former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd will generate massive public interest when it begins in March. But as it stands, most people who wish to watch the proceedings will be out of luck. The judge overseeing the case has yet to decide whether cameras will be allowed at the former officers’ trial. Those in favor of audio and visual coverage say the high-profile nature of Floyd’s death and recent courtroom restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic make this the right time to allow cameras in court. But the state attorney general’s office, which is prosecuting the case, has been opposed.

By AMY FORLITI

Associated Press