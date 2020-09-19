Braves comeback falls short against Mets, 7-2

NEW YORK (AP) — Rookie David Peterson struck out NL batting leader Freddie Freeman three times and fanned a career-high 10 in six sharp innings as the New York Mets beat the Atlanta Braves 7-2. Atlanta saw its NL East lead over second-place Miami drop to 2 1/2 games. The Braves have eight games remaining, the Marlins nine. The Mets moved to within 1 1/2 games of the NL’s last playoff spot with eight games left.

