Braves Club Six Home Runs to Blast the Mets 15-2

By
Rick Nyman
-
0
46

NEW YORK (AP) – Freddie Freeman added three more hits to his burgeoning MVP campaign, Ozzie Albies clubbed two of Atlanta’s six homers and the Braves battered New York Mets pitching in a 15-2 blowout that moved them closer to a third consecutive NL East title. Max Fried returned from a brief stay on the injured list due to a back spasm and breezed through five innings that only help his Cy Young Award credentials. The left-hander hasn’t allowed a home run since Sept. 10 last year. Freeman laced a two-run double and Marcell Ozuna followed with a two-run homer in the second off Steven Matz.

