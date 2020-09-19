14th Congressional 2A Unity Rally

CATOOSA, Ga. (WDEF)- A second Amendment Unity Rally was held in North Georgia today in support of Marjorie Greene’s candidacy for Congress.

Republican political candidates like Derrick Grayson and and Joshie Cruz were in attendance as they are on the campaign trail.

The event placed focus on gun ownership and the right to bear arms.

News 12 caught up will Cruz and the event host Bill Buoni.

“When we talk about unity,it’s really unity behind Marjorie, its unity as us as a 2-A organization and it is making sure that we re-elect our president” said Buoni.

“So it’s time for Americans in the state of Georgia to unite -to take back our country” said Cruz.

Greene’s Democratic opponent has dropped out of the congressional race.