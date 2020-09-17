Weather Update: Thursday Morning’s Forecast – September 17th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Sally Only Lightly Brushing The Area, But It’s A Different Story To Our South & East!



This Morning: Cloudy with areas of fog & showers, with the heaviest of this well to our South& East. Lows in the mid & upper 60’s. The main areas of energy associated with Hurricane Sally will stay to our South & East.

Thursday Afternoon: After a cloudy and damp start, any showers will quickly move to the East with most of the day staying dry. Some afternoon sun is possible, and if we see any degree of sunshine, we’ll end the day with highs around 81.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and pleasantly mild for Thursday night with lows in the low to mid 60’s, and a few of the mountains will briefly dip into the 50’s.

Extended Forecast: Partly cloudy, a little breezy, but pleasant Friday with highs in the upper 70’s. Mostly cloudy Saturday, but it’ll be feeling quite nice for Saturday afternoon with highs in the mid 70’s. More sunshine for Sunday and for much of next week. For each of the next 7 days (and possibly beyond), our temperatures will stay below normal, both in the early morning and late afternoon.

83 & 61 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs as well as the early morning lows are now on the way down! And Autumn officially begins at 9:30am next Tuesday, September 22!

