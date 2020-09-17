University of Alabama to consider removing Confederate name

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — University of Alabama trustees are expected to vote on a proposal to change the name of a building on the Tuscaloosa campus that is currently named after a Confederate general.

AL.com reports that the agenda for the trustees’ meeting on Thursday includes consideration of a resolution amending the name of Morgan Hall.

- Advertisement -

The newspaper says the building houses the English department and is named for John Tyler Morgan.

In addition to serving as a general in the Confederate army, Morgan was once a Grand Dragon of the Ku Klux Klan.