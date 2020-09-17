Red Bank Baptist Food Distribution

RED BANK, Tennessee (WDEF) – Red Bank Baptist Church has given away 3 thousand boxes of produce in the last 2 days.

T-N-T produce provided the 20 pound boxes of USDA produce.

According to the church, the company received a contract through the farm to families program.

Red Bank Baptist has been participating in the engage Chattanooga program to serve communities in several ways.

We talked to Dr. Gregg Hauss at the church today.

“We’re finding out what the needs are and not only how we can meet the needs physically but spiritually as well. Our desire is to love our community, we love being apart of Chattanooga and Red Bank and Signal Mountain. So, anytime that we have the chance to share the love of Christ, in physical and tangible ways, we want to be all about that.”

If the church receives more produce from TNT, then they will be providing more boxes.