I 59 shooting incident near Fort Payne

FORT PAYNE, Alabama (WDEF) – The State Bureau of Investigation will look into an officer involved shooting incident last night in northeast Alabama.

The incident happened around 11:30 PM on I-59 between Fort Payne and Collinsville.

A deputy fired at a suspect, but neither of them was injured.

The suspect was taken into custody, but officials are not releasing any more details on the confrontation at this point.

Officers shut down the Northbound lane of the interstate for a couple of hours.