Weather Update: Wednesday Morning’s Forecast – September 16th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Showers From Sally Mostly Likely Later On This Afternoon Through Tomorrow Morning!



This Morning: Mostly cloudy and mild through the morning. Dry conditions and minimal fog. Morning lows will settle into the upper 60’s to around 70.

This Afternoon: Increasing clouds with scattered afternoon showers moving in from the South. Highs in the upper70’s, maybe a couple of areas hitting 80.

Tonight: Cloudy with more areas of rain Wednesday night, with the heaviest over North Georgia. Lows in the upper 60’s. The main areas of energy associated with Hurricane Sally will stay to our South & East,

Extended Forecast: Morning showers will move off to the East on Thursday morning. Highs in many areas staying in the upper 70’s with lots of clouds and breezy conditions, then drier and cooler for Friday with lots of sunshine and great looking weather for the upcoming weekend with highs in the 70’s and lows in the 50’s. For each of the next 7 days (and possibly beyond), out temperatures will stay below normal, both in the early morning and late afternoon.

84 & 62 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs as well as the early morning lows are now on the way down!

