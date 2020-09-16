UTC student becomes Tik Tok famous

By
Joeli Poole
-
0
53
Credit: Pixabay

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – Since its launch, Tik Tok has taken the social media world by storm and a local UTC student proves Tik Tok can be beneficial.

Student Eli Salley (@elisalley) now has over 600 thousand followers on the Tik Tok app and says most of his videos contain Disney movies theories, where he watches a Disney movie and demonstrates the small details people missed.

- Advertisement -

Salley says the amount of money he makes almost equals the same amount he makes with his part time job.

Salley says now he is part of the Tik Tok creators fund meaning he gets paid for each creative video he posts.

“I used to do a video every day. Once I hit a higher number of followers, it was a lot of pressure. Now , if a video doesn’t perform as well then i’ll try another video the next day but if a video does really well i will take a half a week off and just let it ride kinda,” says Salley.

Tik Tok originally started the creator fund with 200 million dollars but the app now says the fund will be over 1 billion within the next few years.

@elisalley

ARE BELLE AND JANE THE SAME CHARACTER??? #disney #tarzan #beautyandthebeast

♬ Classical Music – Classical Music

 

Previous articleWhat doctors expect for a Flu season during a Pandemic
Next articleRock City updating the Enchanted Trail
mm
Joeli Poole
Joeli Poole joined the WDEF News 12 Team in April 2019 as a Reporter and Producer. You can find her reporting during the week and when not on camera; she's producing the 6 and 11 shows. Joeli grew up with a love for reporting, starting in middle school. She has been the anchor for her middle and high school TV stations, along with the Sports Anchor for her College TV Station. Joeli grew up in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and moved to Tennessee when she 10 years old. She went to Cleveland Middle school and Walker Valley High School. She graduated in May of 2019 from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga with a bachelor's degree in Communications. Being from the area, Joeli loves being able to help tell the stories of her community. In her spare time, Joeli enjoys watching her LSU Tigers, hiking, and playing with her dog. Feel free to email any story ideas at jpoole@wdef.com.