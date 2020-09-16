UTC student becomes Tik Tok famous

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – Since its launch, Tik Tok has taken the social media world by storm and a local UTC student proves Tik Tok can be beneficial.

Student Eli Salley (@elisalley) now has over 600 thousand followers on the Tik Tok app and says most of his videos contain Disney movies theories, where he watches a Disney movie and demonstrates the small details people missed.

Salley says the amount of money he makes almost equals the same amount he makes with his part time job.

Salley says now he is part of the Tik Tok creators fund meaning he gets paid for each creative video he posts.

“I used to do a video every day. Once I hit a higher number of followers, it was a lot of pressure. Now , if a video doesn’t perform as well then i’ll try another video the next day but if a video does really well i will take a half a week off and just let it ride kinda,” says Salley.

Tik Tok originally started the creator fund with 200 million dollars but the app now says the fund will be over 1 billion within the next few years.