SPRING CITY, Tennessee (WDEF) – TVA has a major moving project this week.

They have a 195,000 turbine rotor to move.

It is headed from the Watts Bar Nuclear Plant in Rhea County down the river to a new storage facility in Alabama.

TVA officials tease us they are using a big truck plus a big barge to do the job.

They’ll report back on how it went later in the week.