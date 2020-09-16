Titans Kevin Byard Helps Deliver His Own Child

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Titans safety Kevin Byard and his wife didn’t plan on having their baby at home, though now he has a story he’ll be able to tell his son forever. The two-time defensive captain with the most interceptions in the NFL over the past three seasons wound up delivering his son, Kevin Leon Byard IV, at home when his wife’s contractions prevented them from getting to the hospital. Byard told reporters Wednesday he and wife just couldn’t make it to the hospital in time after his wife’s contractions worsened. Byard says it was probably the most memorable thing he and his wife have ever been through in their relationship, other than obviously getting married.

