Tennessee American Red Cross, Salvation Army responding to Sally

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Areas all across the Gulf Coast from Alabama to the Florida panhandle are dealing with flooding, significant damage and power outages after Sally made landfall as a powerful category 2 hurricane.

“We’ve been doing a lot of work with our volunteers to prepare them, making sure that they are ready to go out at any time,” Southeast Tennessee American Red Cross Executive Director Julia Wright.

Wright said that the Tennessee region Red Cross has sent out over 56 volunteers since Hurricane Laura, six from the Chattanooga area.

Now, that Sally has hit, she said they’re getting ready to deploy more.

“We have two more additional volunteers that will be leaving and taking our emergency response vehicle specifically to respond to Sally,” Wright said.

The volunteers will be given an assignment when they get down there and are planning on taking a dual purpose emergency response vehicle.

“A mobile feeding vehicle and it can also be used to distribute what we call bulk supplies which are things like tarps and garbage bags and any kind of cleaning supplies,” Wright said.

Wright said that in addition to deployed volunteers, they also have virtual ones who can respond.

It’s something that they have been doing since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

“Casework, we have spiritual care professionals. We have mental health professionals that can also volunteer virtually. There are just several positions that are available,” she said.

The Salvation Army is also responding.

Folks with 2 canteens from the Tennessee, Kentucky division left for Pensacola Wednesday.

This comes after they sent a new wave of teams to Lake Charles for Hurricane Laura just three days ago.