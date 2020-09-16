Rock City updating the Enchanted Trail

LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, Georgia (WDEF) – Rock City officials call it the most significant trail project in awhile for them.

They are upping the fairytale vibe along the Enchanted Trail.

The trail makeover includes a tunnel with glass ornaments in the ceiling, fiber optics for colors and lighting, scrolls on the pathway plus fossils and glowing jewels on the steps.

And it all begins with a new arched portal door going into the Fat man’s Squeeze.

They are still working on a new decorative railing, trill sculpture and a grand staircase.

Then next year, they want to add an all-new Rainbow Hall with art glass windows, a new entrance for the Kingdom of Trolls and a giant chandelier of large crystals in the colors of the rainbow.

Will Jackson is heading up the renovations, which include local artists.

“Chris Mosey of Ignis Glass Studio began producing the glass rondels for the railings and doorways, and Michael Brandt of Garage Bound began plasma cutting on the decorative railing panels from our digital design files,” said Jackson.

“Terry Lohmann and his crew of stone masons began the massive task of building the walkways, overpasses, water features and walls necessary to make this idea come to life.”

The inspiration for all of the art goes back to co-founder Frieda Utermoehlen Carter, who wove stories into gardens.

The tale of the Troll King Peer Gynt has been the focus for the innovation team.