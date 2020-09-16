Hamilton Co. Commission hopes to return to in person meetings

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – We may have seen our last virtual meeting of the Hamilton County Commission.

They met again today on Zoom as they have during the pandemic.

But they hope to return to the Hamilton County courthouse in two weeks.

Commissioner Chip Baker has designed some changes to allow for social distancing at the meetings.

But they’re waiting on a green light from the state.

“Right now we’re waiting on the governor… to see what the governor’s call is and then you’ll see in that plan to see the ability if he chooses to extend the opportunity for the virtual so we can do a hybrid plan.”

The Commission will take next week off and return on Wednesday, September 30th.