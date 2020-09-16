Election Commission improving security for the November vote

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Election Commission discussed voting security during a meeting this morning.

The state of Tennessee provided Hamilton County funding to cyber security to prrevent voter fraud and misinterpreted votes.

The county’s election commission will utilize money fro the Cares Act to focus on physical security at poll locations.

Security cameras is on the top of their agenda.

Administrator Kerry Steelman tells us “Security cameras have not been updated at this building since this building was built in 2006. The Sheriff’s Department through a physical vulnerability assessment recommended that we secure the front office of the building. They felt the space was too wide open so we’re adding a secured entrance into the facility.”

The commission is placing focus keeping poll facilities safe from Covid.

Their goal is to recruit more poll workers this election season.