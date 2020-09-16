E.P.B. Gearing Up for Hurricane Sally

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- “Wow this hurricane is no joke” said a man stuck in the storm.

Parts of The Gulf Coast suffers from massive flooding while Pensacola, Florida is hammered with 20 to 30 inches of rain in some areas.

Even a section of the Three Mile Bridge across Pensacola Bay collapsed due to the storm.

Gulf Shores, Alabama shares the burden of dangerous flooding as well.

“My kids are scared and I told them it was going to be okay but we’re going to try and survive this. We’re going to try to get through this” said a father in Alabama.

Now, E.P.B. in Chattanooga is gearing up to send help.

“We got a request in this morning to release contract crews down towards Gulf Powers -Pensacola, Florida. We’ve released two of our contractors to head down that way at this time” said E.P.B’s Construction Manager Grant Carriker.

E.P.B. is also on standby status for Alabama in case they are needed.

Violent winds caused a semi to flip as it traveled across Mobile Bay.

Sally blasted through downtown Mobile knocking over numerous trees.

“We had strong winds for a long period of time. Instead of just a few hours it was for 12 hours” said a volunteer cleaning debris.

With roads turned to rivers, News 12 asked Carriker how dangerous the travel will be for their crews, “They won’t go beyond what their capabilities are and they’ll get as close as they can. They can’t start working until the conditions are ready for them to work.”