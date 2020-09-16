What doctors expect for a Flu season during a Pandemic

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – It’s a question many of us will face this fall and winter…is it Covid-19 or is it the flu?

Both the Influenza and Covid-19 are highly infectious respiratory illnesses. Health department officials say that both sicknesses have very similar symptoms but getting a flu shot might be helpful in narrowing down your illness.

“Those symptoms are pretty much the same. The only real difference we have been able to identify is with covid you can have the loss of taste and smell , which we don’t see with flu. Everything else is pretty much the same.So if you get your flu shot you hopefully take that one out of the mix so you can narrow your focus,” says Sharon Goforth with the Hamilton County Health Department.

Officials say the bad news with flu season coming up is that you are able to contact both the flu and coronavirus at the same time.

The good news is that health experts are hopeful that this will be a mild flu season due to people following the CDC guidelines that are already in place.

“Everything we are doing to protect ourselves against Covid are also the exact same things we need to do to protect ourselves against the flu. Wearing the mask, social distancing, washing your hands. All of those things come into play for both of those viruses. Now that we have kinda gotten into the habit of the masks, social distancing, the hand washing and the sanitizer we are going to be in a very good position with flu season this year,” says Goforth.

Doctors still recommend that if anyone inside your home comes down with a fever you should self quarantine until the symptomatic person receives a negative Covid test.

And if you want to avoid the flu-you can get the vaccination at most medical clinics and pharmacies BUT you should speak with your provider first .