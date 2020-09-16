CFC Capture NISA Eastern Conference Title With Victory Over New Amsterdam

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) In their first season as a professional soccer team, the CFC won their conference regular season title. Chattanooga beat New Amsterdam 3-0 on Wednesday night at Fort Finley to capture the NISA Eastern Conference Championship. Zeca Ferraz got CFC’s first goal of the night with nine minutes gone in the first period. Chattanooga carried that 1-0 lead into halftime. In the second half, Zeca took a feed from Juan Hernadez and got off a short shot before getting tackled. Ball went in the net for Zeca’s second goal of the evening. Later on and it was Sean Hoffstatter closing out the scoring for CFC. He put one in the net with a header off a corner kick.

Said head coach Peter Fuller: “You got some big time teams in this division in NISA and for us to go 3-1 through the East, and having won it? Phenomenal.” Added Zeca:”We had one job once we started the season which was win games and be on top of the table. So this is the best situation we can go into the playoffs.”

This weekend the CFC will head for the NISA playoff bubble in Detroit. Games will begin on September 21st.