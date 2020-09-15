Weather Update: Tuesday Morning’s Forecast – September 15th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Timing And Track Of Hurricane Sally Will Factor Into Our Mid-Week Forecast!



This Morning: Mostly cloudy and a little milder, with most areas in the upper 60’s & lower 70’s. There’s a bit of fog as well, especially in Walker County, Georgia and the worst fog is in Cherokee & Clay Counties of Western North Carolina, where visibility is less than half a mile. Lows in the upper 60’s.

This Afternoon: Mostly to partly cloudy skies, but mainly dry and warm. The bonus part of today’s forecast ? A little less humid, with highs in the low to middle 80’s.

Tonight: Some clouds for Tuesday night and a bit milder, with lows back in the mid & upper 60’s.

Extended Forecast: The track and timing of Hurricane Sally will dictate our weather for Wednesday and Thursday. Most of the rain will stay to our South but some showers likely around here. Highs in many areas staying in the upper 70’s with lots of clouds and breezy conditions. Drier and cooler for Friday with lots of sunshine and great looking weather for the upcoming weekend with highs in the 70’s and lows in the 50’s.

84 & 62 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs as well as the early morning lows are now on the way down!

