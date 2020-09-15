Vols Lineman Trey Smith Feels Safer on Campus Despite Episodes of Blood Clots

Trey Smith has done his homework and knows that blood clots are among the potential side effects of COVID-19. The preseason All-American guard already has dealt with blood clots in his own college career. Smith believes that keeps him safer than other 21-year-olds on college campuses. Smith says a regular person is at higher risk for a blood clotting disorder than he is due to the medication he currently takes. Smith’s health history could’ve allowed him to opt out after announcing in January his intentions of playing his final season at No. 15 Tennessee. But he’s eager for the season.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)