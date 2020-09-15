Truss maker coming to Ringgold

RINGGOLD, Georgia (WDEF) – A Texas company has chosen Catoosa County for their newest facility in our region.
Panel Truss Texas Inc., as the name implies, builds trusses for the construction industry.
They say about 85% of their business in our region are in multi-family dwellings, including large scale apartment complexes in Chattanooga and Knoxville.
“Catoosa County is the perfect home for us to grow and better serve our customers in the I-75 corridor between Atlanta, Knoxville and beyond,” said Panel Truss Texas Inc. co-owner Dickie Vail.
They hope to begin operations as soon as permits will allow.