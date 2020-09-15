Truss maker coming to Ringgold

They say about 85% of their business in our region are in multi-family dwellings, including large scale apartment complexes in Chattanooga and Knoxville.

Panel Truss Texas Inc., as the name implies, builds trusses for the construction industry.

RINGGOLD, Georgia (WDEF) – A Texas company has chosen Catoosa County for their newest facility in our region.

They plan to move into the old Sun Mills Carpet and Flooring building on Industrial Boulevard in Ringgold.