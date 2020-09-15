Tornado Relief Call Center

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn (WDEF) – It’s been 5 months since tornadoes hit Hamilton County on Easter Sunday.

But there are many who are still struggling to clean up and rebuild their damaged or destroyed homes.

“There are individuals who did not have homeowners insurance. There are individuals who may have only received partial payment for the damages that were left from the tornado. There are also individuals, who I hate to say it, but they did receive an insurance payment , they gave the money to a contractor and the contractor never came back to do the work,” says Sabrina Smedley, County Commissioner for District 7.

Hamilton County Officials want victims of the tornadoes to be aware of a hotline that can assist them if they are still in need.

“A way to reach out is, of course, United Way’s 211. When you call 211 you will be greeted with a united way staff members. They are there to help people know where to get help. We will find ways then to create a list of our neighbors who are still in need of help, coordinate with the salvation army. So that these groups that are still on the ground here for a limited amount of time know where they can do the most good and give the most help,” says Lesley Scearce, United Way.

The United Way says that when the tornadoes struck, over half a million dollars was raised to help the victims. Some of those funds are still available for those in need.

But the organization needs help in identifying who needs assistance and specifically what their needs might be.

The 2-1-1 hotline is available Monday through Friday 8:30 am to 5 pm.

Officials say to be prepared to hold for quite a while, due to high call volumes.

But for additional ways of contacting the hotline, click here.