TDOT’s U.S. 27 Construction

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- After being closed for over a month, the exit ramp off of U.S. 27 north to West 4th street is open to traffic.

“The new ramp is very wide, it’s a great new ramp and everybody can use it and access the downtown area much more easily” said Jennifer Flynn from T.D.O.T.

Additionally West Fourth street underneath U.S. 27 has been reopened as well.

“People wanting to get to that road from U.S. 27 south had to go down to 6th street and access it that way. It’s another piece in the big puzzle that is the U.S. 27 project.”

Other pieces of in that puzzle includes completing M.L.K. Blvd’s on ramp to U.S. 27.

“It includes improving access to U.S. 27. It includes widening U.S. 27. It includes straightening it out. Bringing the road up to today’s current design standard” said Flynn.

T.D.O.T. hopes this project makes driving a little easier.

“It’ll make things easier to be able to access U.S. 27 from downtown. It eliminates a lot of the old loop ramps that we have. It makes a straighter safer way to access the roadways. It’s done a lot.”

The U.S. 27 construction project is scheduled to be done by the end of the year.