Task Force encourages parents to stay on top of child physicals & vaccines

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The COVID-19 Joint Task Force talked about the upcoming flu season today.

They say the Health Department will have several flu vaccine events coming up in the next few weeks.

They also are encouraging parents not to skip your annual fall exams for kids… even if you are home learning these days.

Task Force Lead Rae Bond says “There are a lot of negative outcomes if people delay needed care out of concern for Covid and at this time of the year, we really urge parents to continue to keep childhood vaccinations up to date and to schedule back to school physicals, even if kids are doing school back at home.”

“Annual physicals are really important to monitor childhood development and provide early warning of any emerging health conditions.”

“The medical practices of Hamilton County have really done a great job of implementing safety procedures so we feel very confidant encouraging people to continue to visit with their primary care physicians.. and that includes for flu shots.”