Major League Baseball Going Into Bubble For Majority of the Playoffs

By
Rick Nyman
-
0
0
NEW YORK (AP) – The World Series will be played entirely at the Texas Rangers’ new ballpark in Arlington, Texas, as part of a bubble agreement between Major League Baseball and the players’ association. The Division Series, League Championship Series and World Series will be part of a bubble designed to minimize exposure to the coronavirus. The first round of the postseason – expanded from 10 to 16 teams this year – will be at the top-seeded teams. The AL Division Series will be at San Diego’s Petco Park and Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium, and the NL Division Series at Arlington’s Globe Life and Houston’s Minute Maid Park. The AL Championship Series will be at San Diego and the NL at Globe Life, a retractable roof stadium with artificial turf that opened this year.

Rick Nyman
