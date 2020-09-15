Local Woman to Challenge Tree Hugging Record

Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – The record for hugging a tree non-stop is 8 hours and one local woman plans to set a new mark.

Adrienne Long is setting out to challenge herself after her mother, who was a paraplegic, died of complications. Her goal is to hug a tree without letting go for 10 straight hours.

Adrienne is hosting an event,with the help of Studio 59 hair salon, Saturday at event Jack Benson Heritage Park.

Adrienne said, “The reason that we’re making this an event is because we want to raise money for the Chattanooga Audubon Society. They are a non-profit who raise money for preserving and protecting Chattanooga and the environment within Chattanooga. So that’s the main reason that we’re taking the world record tree hugging idea and turning it into an event.”

The event is from 8am to 6pm. You can donate at the event.