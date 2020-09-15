Local mothers express support for EdConnect initiative

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – On Tuesday, Chattanooga City Council Members held a hearing on multiple proposed budget amendments.

One of them, if approved, appropriates 1.5 million dollars from reserves to EPB for the EdConnect initiative.

It’s an effort to get families of students who qualify for free or reduced lunch in-home connection to the internet.

Last week, a Hamilton County Schools official said that over 13,000 families said in a survey that they would like the program.

According to city staff, over 3,900 households have signed up.

Danielle Jones told council members that it’s helping her daughter.

“It’s definitely been helpful for her to be in contact with her teacher. She still in the cohort a and b. So she goes Mondays, Tuesdays and then on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays she still has to check in by 8:30 in order to be a part of that attendance,” Jones said.

Sunny Burden told council members that her family has been able to use the program beyond just school.

“We are using it currently for school work, school at home we definitely use it for other household reasons, paying our bills, medical and doctor’s visits,” she said.

Later in the city council meeting, during the public comments section multiple people took the opportunity to express their want to continue discussions on the budget, but not necessarily on the amendments council members are set to vote on, but rather to continue discussions on divesting from the police.

As for the budget amendments, council members will take a first vote next week.