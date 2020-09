This girl dog is wondering around our neighborhood she’s super sweet and a darling, looks like she’s had pups before and I hate to just see her walk around the neighborhood. I’d love to get her back to her original home. She looks super healthy and well taken care of.

Located: WOODLAND HEIGHTS NEIGHBORHOOD near red bank and North Chattanooga area. She has a orange collar and her color is like a tan/grey/brown color with some white areas.

(423) 605-6950