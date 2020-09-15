Dawgs Still Unsettled on Starting Quarterback

ATLANTA (AP) – Georgia still hasn’t decided on a new starting quarterback, and coach Kirby Smart says it will likely be a game-time call on who starts the season opener. The Bulldogs have JT Daniels, a transfer from Southern Cal who was granted permission to play right away. He’s the biggest name among the four contenders. But Daniels has yet to be fully cleared from a season-ending knee injury sustained in 2019. And redshirt freshman D’Wan Mathis put on an impressive showing with the first team during a scrimmage last weekend at Sanford Stadium. The Bulldogs open the season Sept. 26 at Arkansas.

