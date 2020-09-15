Chicken tenders chain Huey Magoo’s looking to move into Tennessee Valley

ORLANDO, Florida (WDEF) – The chicken tenders market is already fiercely contested in the Chattanooga market.

But a new player is looking to move in.

Florida’s Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders is expanding into our area.

The company has announced franchises for five new restaurants in Tennessee.

And they will include locations in Chattanooga, Cleveland and Charleston.

Huey Magoo’s serves up grilled, hand-breaded or “sauced” chicken tenders, salads, sandwiches and wraps.

The chain began in Central Florida and has expanded to South Florida and one location in the Atlanta market.

The newest expansion reaches further north into Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee and Mississippi.

“As we further grow our footprint across the Southeast, our promise to everyone is that we will do everything we can to keep your family and ours safe and healthy while enjoying America’s best chicken tenders. We look ahead with much anticipation and excitement for Huey Magoo’s continued expansion.”

There is no timeline yet on when the local stores will be built.