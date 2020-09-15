4th Street bridge work complete in Highway 27 project

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The most recent traffic issue from the Highway 27 project downtown has come to an end.

Contractors had closed the 4th Street ramp near the river for the last three weeks to work on the bridge.

- Advertisement -

The new off-ramp from U.S. 27 North to West 4th Street is now open.

Also, West 4th Street underneath Highway 27 has been reopened.

They had been reducing Highway 27 to just one lane which backed up traffic from the north shore into town.

But TDOT officials say the contractors finished the bridge last night.

So traffic should flow easier today.