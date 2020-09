CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police have charged a 13 year old male with shooting an 11 year old.

The incident happened two weeks ago at a home on Grand Avenue in Alton Park.

The victim was taken to the hospital with a serious injury.

After investigating the case, they have charged the 13 year old with Aggravated Assault and Reckless Endangerment.

Police are not releasing any other details of the case.

He is being held at the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center.