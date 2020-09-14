Weather Update: Monday Morning’s Forecast – September 14th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Several Big Changes Ahead This Week Weather-Wise, & Temperatures Cooling Down!



This Morning: Low temperatures will range from the mid 60’s to the low & possible middle 70’s. We’ll see mainly dry & clear conditions, and only a few areas of fog popping up.

This Afternoon: Partly sunny, hot, & humid with highs in the mid & upper 80’s. The heat index levels will hit the low & possible mid 90’s. Rain chances are technically in the forecast, mainly to the East, but those rain chances remain very low, and the potential for them to actually hit the ground remains even lower.

Tonight: Warm & muggy yet again, but it won’t be quite as warm. Lows for most of the area will fall between 65 & 70, and it’ll stay mainly dry. Any showers that do develop may produce some breezy conditions, but no severe weather expected, and should dry out by the late evening.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, with a few showers and storms possible and a bit cooler, with highs only in the low & mid 80’s.

Extended Forecast:Much cooler by mid-week, and that will drop temperatures into the upper 70’s and low 80’s. By later this week, we could some potential rain impacts from Sally that is forecasted to strengthen into a category one hurricane prior to hitting the Gulf Coast.

84 & 63 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs as well as the early morning lows are now on the way down!

