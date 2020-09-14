Vols Kicker Brent Cimaglia: “Cross the 50, and I’m Good”

Vols senior Brent Cimaglia doesn’t make every field goal, but it sure does seem like it.
He’s recognized as one of the top kickers in college football, earning a nod on the Lou Groza award preseason watch list.

Said Cimaglia:”I’m game ready every day.”
What coach wouldn’t love to hear that about their kicker.
Brent Cimaglia is not afraid to tell his head coach about the confidence he has in his leg.
Said Cimaglia:”I tell Coach Pruitt every game day. Cross the 50, and I’m good. I want to attempt it. For me I mean each year I want to improve on something. Distance and accuracy and being very consistent is one of them.”
UT’s own web site says– “Cimaglia is one of the greatest at his position to ever don the Orange and White”. Cimaglia is 41 of 53 all time on field goals, which is the second best percentage in school history. He’s also never missed a P-A-T.
Reporter:”You been called ‘Automaglia’, and I’m wondering what are your thoughts on that?”
Said Cimaglia:”I mean for me. It’s a cool name, but I want to be something more than just a nickname or a saying. I want to go out there for a bigger reason and bigger purpose. So I kind of don’t dive into all of that stuff.”
During the quarantine, Cimaglia went to great lengths to hone his craft.
Said Cimaglia:”Acutally funny I didn’t have a field to kick on when I went back home. I was basically kicking in a ditch. Just an open field. I was kicking towards a light post.” (chuckles)
Reporter:”That tiger that has been running around Knoxville apparently. If you could send only one teammate in there to go get that Tiger, who would it be and why?”
Said Cimaglia:”Oh without a doubt Trey Smith. Are you kidding me? That tiger sees Trey running up. (chuckles) That tiger is gone.”

