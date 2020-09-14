Victims identified in bizarre I 24 shooting spree over the weekend

NASHVILLE (WDEF) – We know more about the who… but not the why… in a long shooting spree down I 24 on Sunday.

The TBI says Dangelo Dorsey shot 5 people in all and then took his own life.

The first victims were in a vehicle with him heading up I 24.

Officials say he killed 28 Darcey Johnson in the vehicle and injured another person with him near the town of Beechgrove in Coffee County.

We don’t know why.

That shooting caused gridlock, so Dorsey hopped out to get another ride.

Officials say during the attempts, he shot a woman in the hand in her vehicle and grazed a truck driver in the head.

He eventually managed to cajack a Ford Mustang and took two hostages with him.

He forced them to take him to their home in Morrison, Tennessee (between Manchester and McMinnville).

At their place, he switched vehicles and got more guns.

Then he headed back out on the road with his hostages.

The situation got worse and for some reason that authorities don’t understand at this point, they say Dorsey shot the male passenger.

The second fatality was 23 year Phillip Jordan Stevens.

He dumped the body at the Manchester exit.

Law enforcement caught up with him and his female hostage on I-24 and chased them across Monteagle into Marion County.

The chase reached over 100 miles an hour.

It all ended around 3:45 CST when Dorsey flipped his stolen vehicle in Marion County.

The TBI says the then took his own life.

But they were able to rescue the female hostage who was okay.

Investigators still have a lot to figure out about exactly happened and why.

“if anyone in the public has information, pictures, video, or details that might help our case, we’d appreciate a phone call. You can reach us at 1-800-TBI-FIND.”