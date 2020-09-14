Tennessee High School Football Rankings

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through September 14, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I – Class 6A

Record Pts Prv

1. Oakland (10) 4-0 150 1

2. Maryville (5) 3-0 143 2

3. Kingsport Dobyns Bennett (1) 4-0 104 5

4. McMinn County 3-0 101 4

5. Ravenwood 3-1 92 3

6. Brentwood 2-1 88 6

7. Riverdale 3-1 59 7

8. Mt. Juliet 3-0 48 9

9. Farragut 2-1 32 8

10. Science Hill 3-1 13 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Bradley Central 12.

Division I – Class 5A

Record Pts Prv

1. Knoxville Central (15) 4-0 152 1

2. Knoxville West 4-0 143 3

3. Powell (1) 4-0 127 4

4. Beech 3-1 97 7

5. Summit 4-1 86 2

6. Rhea County 3-0 75 8

7. Gallatin 3-1 59 5

8. Oak Ridge 2-2 37 6

9. Henry County 2-2 22 9

10. Knoxville Carter 4-1 15 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I – Class 4A

Record Pts Prv

1. Elizabethton (14) 3-0 157 1

2. Hardin County (2) 4-0 136 2

3. Tullahoma 4-0 123 3

4. Springfield 4-0 100 6

5. Marshall County 2-1 85 7

6. East Hamilton 3-1 65 5

7. Anderson County 2-2 60 4

8. Lexington 3-1 30 9

9. Creek Wood 4-0 26 NR

10. Sullivan South 3-0 19 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Macon County 16. Dyersburg 15. Nolensville 12.

Division I – Class 3A

Record Pts Prv

1. Alcoa (13) 3-1 156 1

2. Covington (3) 4-0 138 2

3. Red Bank 4-0 125 3

4. Loudon 4-0 113 4

5. Fairview 3-0 93 5

6. Westview 4-0 78 6

7. Milan 3-1 56 7

8. Giles County 2-2 33 9

9. Kingston 3-0 32 10

10. Pearl-Cohn 0-0 20 8

Others receiving 12 or more points: Claiborne County 18.

Division I – Class 2A

Record Pts Prv

1. Peabody (14) 4-0 151 1

2. Meigs County (1) 4-0 144 2

3. Lewis County 4-0 115 3

4. Watertown 3-1 96 4

5. Marion County 3-0 82 5

6. Bledsoe County 4-0 64 9

7. Trousdale County 2-2 62 6

8. McKenzie 2-1 40 8

9. Summertown 3-1 29 7

10. Tyner Academy 2-1 28 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: Hampton 24. Oneida 17. South Greene 16.

Division I – Class 1A

Record Pts Prv

1. South Pittsburg (13) 4-0 157 1

2. Lake County (1) 3-1 119 2

3. Huntingdon 3-1 110 3

4. Copper Basin 4-0 101 4

5. Moore County (1) 4-0 88 6

6. Fayetteville (1) 3-1 87 5

7. Coalfield 3-0 60 7

8. Cornersville 3-1 52 8

9. Greenfield 3-0 43 9

10. Monterey 2-0 18 T10

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division II – Class 1A

Record Pts Prv

1. Davidson Academy (12) 3-0 146 1

2. University-Jackson (3) 4-0 137 2

3. King’s Academy 3-0 129 3

4. DCA 3-0 97 T4

5. Friendship Christian (1) 2-1 83 T4

Others receiving 12 or more points: Jackson Christian 27.

Division II – Class AA

Record Pts Prv

1. CPA (14) 3-0 147 2

2. CAK (1) 4-0 119 3

3. Grace Christian (1) 4-0 110 4

4. ECS 2-1 99 1

5. Goodpasture 4-0 87 5

Others receiving 12 or more points: Lausanne Collegiate 19. Boyd Buchanan 15.

Division II – Class AAA

Record Pts Prv

1. Brentwood Academy (13) 4-0 157 1

2. McCallie 3-1 143 2

3. Baylor (1) 2-0 119 4

4. MBA (1) 1-0 101 5

5. CBHS 3-1 65 3

Others receiving 12 or more points: Pope John Paul II 26. Knoxville Catholic 22.

—

All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; The Leaf-Chronicle , Clarksville; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily Herald , Columbia; State Gazette, Dyersburg; Elizabethton Star; The Jackson Sun, Jackson; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Times News, Kingsport; The Knoxville News Sentinel, Knoxville; Marshall County Tribune (Lewisburg); The Commercial Appeal, Memphis; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin.¤

