Tennessee High School Football Rankings

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through September 14, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
Division I – Class 6A
Record Pts Prv
1. Oakland (10) 4-0 150 1
2. Maryville (5) 3-0 143 2
3. Kingsport Dobyns Bennett (1) 4-0 104 5
4. McMinn County 3-0 101 4
5. Ravenwood 3-1 92 3
6. Brentwood 2-1 88 6
7. Riverdale 3-1 59 7
8. Mt. Juliet 3-0 48 9
9. Farragut 2-1 32 8
10. Science Hill 3-1 13 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Bradley Central 12.
Division I – Class 5A
Record Pts Prv
1. Knoxville Central (15) 4-0 152 1
2. Knoxville West 4-0 143 3
3. Powell (1) 4-0 127 4
4. Beech 3-1 97 7
5. Summit 4-1 86 2
6. Rhea County 3-0 75 8
7. Gallatin 3-1 59 5
8. Oak Ridge 2-2 37 6
9. Henry County 2-2 22 9
10. Knoxville Carter 4-1 15 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
Division I – Class 4A
Record Pts Prv
1. Elizabethton (14) 3-0 157 1
2. Hardin County (2) 4-0 136 2
3. Tullahoma 4-0 123 3
4. Springfield 4-0 100 6
5. Marshall County 2-1 85 7
6. East Hamilton 3-1 65 5
7. Anderson County 2-2 60 4
8. Lexington 3-1 30 9
9. Creek Wood 4-0 26 NR
10. Sullivan South 3-0 19 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Macon County 16. Dyersburg 15. Nolensville 12.
Division I – Class 3A
Record Pts Prv
1. Alcoa (13) 3-1 156 1
2. Covington (3) 4-0 138 2
3. Red Bank 4-0 125 3
4. Loudon 4-0 113 4
5. Fairview 3-0 93 5
6. Westview 4-0 78 6
7. Milan 3-1 56 7
8. Giles County 2-2 33 9
9. Kingston 3-0 32 10
10. Pearl-Cohn 0-0 20 8
Others receiving 12 or more points: Claiborne County 18.
Division I – Class 2A
Record Pts Prv
1. Peabody (14) 4-0 151 1
2. Meigs County (1) 4-0 144 2
3. Lewis County 4-0 115 3
4. Watertown 3-1 96 4
5. Marion County 3-0 82 5
6. Bledsoe County 4-0 64 9
7. Trousdale County 2-2 62 6
8. McKenzie 2-1 40 8
9. Summertown 3-1 29 7
10. Tyner Academy 2-1 28 10
Others receiving 12 or more points: Hampton 24. Oneida 17. South Greene 16.
Division I – Class 1A
Record Pts Prv
1. South Pittsburg (13) 4-0 157 1
2. Lake County (1) 3-1 119 2
3. Huntingdon 3-1 110 3
4. Copper Basin 4-0 101 4
5. Moore County (1) 4-0 88 6
6. Fayetteville (1) 3-1 87 5
7. Coalfield 3-0 60 7
8. Cornersville 3-1 52 8
9. Greenfield 3-0 43 9
10. Monterey 2-0 18 T10
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
Division II – Class 1A
Record Pts Prv
1. Davidson Academy (12) 3-0 146 1
2. University-Jackson (3) 4-0 137 2
3. King’s Academy 3-0 129 3
4. DCA 3-0 97 T4
5. Friendship Christian (1) 2-1 83 T4
Others receiving 12 or more points: Jackson Christian 27.
Division II – Class AA
Record Pts Prv
1. CPA (14) 3-0 147 2
2. CAK (1) 4-0 119 3
3. Grace Christian (1) 4-0 110 4
4. ECS 2-1 99 1
5. Goodpasture 4-0 87 5
Others receiving 12 or more points: Lausanne Collegiate 19. Boyd Buchanan 15.
Division II – Class AAA
Record Pts Prv
1. Brentwood Academy (13) 4-0 157 1
2. McCallie 3-1 143 2
3. Baylor (1) 2-0 119 4
4. MBA (1) 1-0 101 5
5. CBHS 3-1 65 3
Others receiving 12 or more points: Pope John Paul II 26. Knoxville Catholic 22.
—
All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; The Leaf-Chronicle , Clarksville; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily Herald , Columbia; State Gazette, Dyersburg; Elizabethton Star; The Jackson Sun, Jackson; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Times News, Kingsport; The Knoxville News Sentinel, Knoxville; Marshall County Tribune (Lewisburg); The Commercial Appeal, Memphis; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin.¤
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)