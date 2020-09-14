TECH BYTE: Facebook Makes Changes to Layout

By
Emily Cassulo
-
0
0

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Facebook is out with a new layout. If you haven’t used it yet, you’ll have to soon.

They’re ending the classic version this month.

Facebook launched its new layout earlier this year for users to try out. It was optional then.

Now we’re running out of time before we won’t be able to use the classic version at all.

The new design is less cluttered compared to the old version.

It’s also easier on your eyes with a bigger font, and access to dark mode if you’d like.

Switching from the white background to dark mode is easy to do. Especially if you want to give your eyes a break when scrolling through your news feed before bed.

You also have access to pages you manage and like at the top of your screen, along with groups you belong to, Marketplace, and an icon where you can watch popular videos.

The left side of your screen gives you access to your shortcuts, Messenger, and profile.

Facebook is still asking for feedback on how to improve the new layout.

If you’d like to weigh in, just click on the arrow in the top right corner of your computer screen, and select “Give Feedback.”

You can also click on that arrow to access your Settings, and Help & Support.

Use it to switch to dark mode, and classic Facebook for only 48 hours – for now.

Change can be tough. We’ve been looking at the old design for years.

The new layout definitely gets easier to navigate the more you use it.

Good luck!

Emily Cassulo
