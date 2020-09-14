Suspect in carjacking, murder, kidnapping found dead in Grundy County

GRUNDY, CO. Tenn. (WDEF)- An extensive search for a man who allegedly killed two people and held a hostage on I-24 in Coffee County Sunday morning came to an end in Grundy County.

According the TBI, Dangelo Dorsey, of St. Louis, Missouri, opened fire inside a vehicle he was traveling inside, in Coffee County.

One person was killed and another was injured.

According to investigators, the shooting caused traffic to stop on I-24 West.

Investigators say that’s when Dorsey tried to carjack a woman, shot her in the hand and struck a truck driver in the face.

TBI says Dorsey then carjacked a man and woman and forced them to drive him to their home in Warren County, where he forced them into another vehicle.

According to the TBI, the situation escalated and at some point Dorsey shot and killed the man.

His body was later recovered along the I-24 westbound near Exit 111-B.

The TBI says that officers spotted the vehicle and a brief high-speed chase ensued before the vehicle crashed in Grundy County.

The TBI says Dorsey took his own life.

However, the female hostage was found safe.

The TBI did not identify either of the victims and said this would be a “long and complex investigation.”

If you have any information, contact the TBI.

