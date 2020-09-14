Red Wolves Hope to Hand Omaha First Loss of the Year on Tuesday

The Chattanooga Red Wolves are back in action Tuesday at noon as they host Union Omaha. This is a make-up date for when this match was postponed in August by weather. Omaha is second in the league standings, while the Red Wolves are third. Omaha is also unbeaten in their eight matches this season, but this will be their first ever game in the Red Wolves new den.

Said midfielder Steven Beaddie:”You have to make this a fortress you know. Have to use this home field advantage. We laugh about the heat, but we can use that to our advantage too. Teams aren’t used to coming into this environment. Feed off the crowd.”