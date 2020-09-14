Police investigating after BLM signs reported stolen from East Ridge resident’s yard

EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (WDEF) – “You don’t go into somebody’s yard because you don’t like something or you do like something and just take it,” East Ridge resident Amanda Arp said.

Arp shared with News 12 security videos which she said were recorded on a limited amount of time.

In one, you can see a man pull up to her yard and get out of his car.

The next shows the man putting something in his car then leaving, while the Black Lives Matter signs that were in her yard are no longer there.

“So, number 1 it’s frustrating. Number 2, it’s aggravating to say the least,” Arp said.

Arp said that Black Lives Matter signs in her yard were vandalized on July 4th, then they were stolen.

After that she decided to put up security cameras and that’s when she said she found that signs were taken again.

This time it happened in the morning while she was at work and her kids were home.

“They didn’t say anything that would’ve been considered lewd or hurtful to anyone’s feelings. It just said that we were supporting the people and we were trying to get a message out there and it was violating to have someone come out there and steal all the signs,” Arp said.

Arp reported the incident to police.

East Ridge Police said they are investigating and do have a possible suspect.

Arp said the incidents will not stop her from putting out signs and plans to put out more.

“It’s not going to deter us. It’s just going to make us more determined,” she said.