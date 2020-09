KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WDEF) – Park officials at the Great Smoky Mountains on Monday identified a man who died at campsite 83 at Hazel Creek Trail.

He was 43 year old Patrick Madura from Illinois.

Friday night, rangers found a bear was scavenging his remains.

Fellow hikers first spotted the scene.

The bear was put down.

The cause of Madura’s death is unknown.

But the Hazel Creek Trail will remain closed until further notice between Cold Springs Gap Trail and Welch Ridge Trail.