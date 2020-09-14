Orioles Use 9-Run Third Inning to Blast the Braves

BALTIMORE (AP) – DJ Stewart hit the first of three Baltimore homers in a nine-run third inning, and the Orioles pounded the Atlanta Braves 14-1 Monday night to end a five-game losing streak. After winning three of four in Washington to extend their lead in the NL East to a season-high 3 1/2 games, the Braves were handed their most lopsided defeat of the year. The loss enabled second-place Miami to shave a game off the margin. A solo home run by Freddie Freeman was the extent of Atlanta’s offense over seven innings against Jorge López, who entered with a 6.38 ERA.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)