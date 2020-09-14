Nazi symbols cleaned from Walnut St. Bridge after weekend vandalism

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Walnut Street Bridge and portions of the Bluff View Art District were defaced with swastikas early Sunday morning.

News 12’s Bekah Birdsall has an update on the vandalism act.

The Chattanooga Police department is still investigating the vandalism incident that happened in downtown Chattanooga Sunday.

The police department is checking camera footage for possible identification of the suspect.

There have been no arrests so far.

This morning, city crews scrubbed the spray-painted swastikas off the Walnut Street Bridge.

Council Against Hate co – chair Alison Lebovitz said this hate does not represent the very diverse city of Chattanooga.

“We are devastated by this sort of hate crime and also shock graffiti as we call it that’s meant to shock and alarm citizens but we also stand firm in knowing that the majority of our community and our citizens embrace people of all faiths and nationalities of all cultures and colors.”

If you have any information regarding the vandalism act, please contact the Chattanooga Police Department.

Reporting in the Studio, Bekah Birdsall, News 12 Now.