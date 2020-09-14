Motorcyclist wipes out and slides into ongoing vehicle

Hixson, Tennessee (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are releasing information on the fatal motorcycle wreck Sunday on Grubb Road.

It happened before 7PM in the 6400 block of Grubb Road near Highway 153.

Investigators say a motorcycle wiped out in a curve.

The driver skidded across the road and hit an oncoming vehicle.

The 35 year old male was pronounced dead at the scene.

His 24 year old female passenger was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No one in the other vehicle was hurt.